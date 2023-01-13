SOU community weighs in on Strategic Realignment Plan

ASHLAND, Ore. —SOU hosted a financial town hall Thursday. It’s looking to make major cuts to ensure the long-term financial stability of the university.

In September President Dr. Rick Bailey introduced his Strategic Realignment Plan. The main focus is to cut costs on campus and set the university up for future growth.

Bailey says replacing the school’s digital platform will save $700,000 a year while driving down energy costs.

“In the work that we’re doing as we’re talking about all of the different areas of the institution where we can start to find some saving we’re not focused solely on the general fund, it’s all part of a broader process of how we ease the burden on students,” said Dr. Bailey.

Dr. Bailey says the next student town hall is on February 2nd. The board will meet in March to hear the draft of the Strategic Realignment Plan.

Students who want to give input on the plan can email [email protected]