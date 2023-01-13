‘King of the Ice’ junior hockey tournament set to begin in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – An annual junior hockey tournament is returning to Medford.

The “King of the Ice” hockey tournament starts Friday.

It features 13 teams, with kids 12 years old or younger participating.

There will also be a NHL style skills competition showcasing who can skate the fastest, who has the hardest shot and more.

The tournament’s director, Jeremiah Paladino, said this is their way of introducing kids to youth hockey.

“We’re a small program, we’re really trying to grow,” he said. “People don’t realize this, but the hockey program has been here for 15 to 20 years. So getting kids involved in hockey is really important. It’s a great sport, it’s super addicting once you get started.”

Games will run from Friday night to Monday, with most games played on the weekend.

There will even be a food truck, street hockey and a sports memorabilia auction.

It all takes place at The RRRink in Medford.