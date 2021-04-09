Home
SOU President Linda Schott announces she’ll retire at end of 2021

SOU President Linda Schott announces she’ll retire at end of 2021

Ashland, Ore. — Southern Oregon University President Dr. Linda Schott announced Friday she is retiring at the end of the calendar year.

“I intend to stay fully engaged in leading the university until a new president is hired,” President Schott said. “Our leadership team is strong, and all have indicated their willingness to continue in their roles throughout the presidential transition.”

She said all members of her leadership team have indicated they intend to continue in their roles.

Schott became the 13th president of SOU in August of 2016. The search for SOU’s next president will be discussed by the Board of Trustees at their meeting next Friday, April 16th.

Paul Nicholson, chair of the SOU Board of Trustees, praised the work Schott has done at SOU and said she will leave the university on firm footing.

“Linda Schott has been a force for change at SOU; her vision, energy and leadership have transformed the university in a positive way,” Nicholson said. “The board is deeply appreciative of her work and what she accomplished – all of which has laid a powerful foundation for the challenging work ahead of us.

The school says President Schott played leading roles in the creation of the Southern Oregon Higher Education Consortium and the Southern Oregon Education Leadership Council.

Schott came to SOU from the University of Maine at Presque Isle, where she served as president from 2012 to 2016. She previously taught at three Texas universities and held administrative positions in Michigan and Colorado. She received her bachelor’s degree in history and German from Baylor University, and her master’s degree in history and Ph.D. in history and humanities, both from Stanford University.

