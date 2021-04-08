New budget airline to begin flying out of MFR

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thursday morning, Avelo Airlines announced it would begin flying out of the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport. It boasts of one way fares starting at just $19 for all routes.
In a press release it said it plans to fly non-stop routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and 11 destinations across the Western U.S. It says it plans to serve places currently unserved from Burbank. This includes:
- Arcata / Eureka, CA (ACV), Victorian charm in the heart of California’s Redwood Coast
- Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM), where the snow-capped Cascades surround the high desert
- Bozeman, MT (BZN), the onramp to Big Sky Country and Yellowstone National Park
- Eugene, OR (EUG), where the Willamette Valley begins
- Grand Junction, CO (GJT), where the Colorado River meets dramatic red rock landscapes
- Medford, OR (MFR), a launchpad to the Rogue Valley and Oregon’s wine country
- Pasco, WA (PSC), 300 days of sun in the heart of Washington’s wine country
- Phoenix / Mesa, AZ (AZA), a stress-free airport alternative to a year-round desert oasis
- Odgen, UT (OGD), a convenient Salt Lake City alternative to Utah’s famed mountains
- Redding, CA (RDD), 600 square miles of state and national parks beckon the adventure seeker
- Santa Rosa, CA (STS), the gateway to California’s wine country
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!