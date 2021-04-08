Home
New budget airline to begin flying out of MFR

New budget airline to begin flying out of MFR

Local News Regional Top Stories , ,

Avelo said it will offer everyday low fares coupled with a smooth and convenient travel experience, flying non-stop unserved routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and 11 destinations across the Western U.S.

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thursday morning, Avelo Airlines announced it would begin flying out of the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport. It boasts of one way fares starting at just $19 for all routes.

In a press release it said it plans to fly non-stop routes between Hollywood Burbank Airport and 11 destinations across the Western U.S. It says it plans to serve places currently unserved from Burbank. This includes:

  • Arcata / Eureka, CA (ACV), Victorian charm in the heart of California’s Redwood Coast
  • Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM), where the snow-capped Cascades surround the high desert
  • Bozeman, MT (BZN), the onramp to Big Sky Country and Yellowstone National Park
  • Eugene, OR (EUG), where the Willamette Valley begins
  • Grand Junction, CO (GJT), where the Colorado River meets dramatic red rock landscapes
  • Medford, OR (MFR), a launchpad to the Rogue Valley and Oregon’s wine country
  • Pasco, WA (PSC), 300 days of sun in the heart of Washington’s wine country
  • Phoenix / Mesa, AZ (AZA), a stress-free airport alternative to a year-round desert oasis
  • Odgen, UT (OGD), a convenient Salt Lake City alternative to Utah’s famed mountains
  • Redding, CA (RDD), 600 square miles of state and national parks beckon the adventure seeker
  • Santa Rosa, CA (STS), the gateway to California’s wine country

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »