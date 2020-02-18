SOU student newspaper fights for funding

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University’s student newspaper is fighting for funding.
The Siskiyou requested almost $4,000 for operation costs, but the student fee allocation committee gave them none. This is a fight past editors have also faced. Previously The Siskiyou was a class, but when the class was cut in 2015, it became a club.
Current editors of the paper say when they found out they got no funding, they thought it was a mistake. To try to reverse the decision, the paper has five minutes to speak to the student senate Tuesday in a public hearing. The editors were told the decision was made based on return on investments, how the programs fundraise themselves, and value to students.
“I think they thought we don’t have value to students at sou, which is very upsetting to hear,” Emiliana Rawley, co-editor, said.
Pulling the funding from the paper still could be reversed. The Siskiyou says if the decision is not reversed, they will have to come up with another plan to fund the paper.
“The student fee was in deficit and they apparently went into the meeting knowing they had to zero-out some budgets,” Autumn Micketti, co-editor, said.
The Siskiyou has been a part of the sou campus since 1926.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.