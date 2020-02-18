Home
SOU student newspaper fights for funding

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University’s student newspaper is fighting for funding.

The Siskiyou requested almost $4,000  for operation costs, but the student fee allocation committee gave them none. This is a fight past editors have also faced. Previously The Siskiyou was a class, but when the class was cut in 2015, it became a club.

Current editors of the paper say when they found out they got no funding, they thought it was a mistake. To try to reverse the decision, the paper has five minutes to speak to the student senate Tuesday in a public hearing. The editors were told the decision was made based on return on investments, how the programs fundraise themselves, and value to students.

“I think they thought we don’t have value to students at sou, which is very upsetting to hear,” Emiliana Rawley, co-editor, said.

Pulling the funding from the paper still could be reversed. The Siskiyou says if the decision is not reversed, they will have to come up with another plan to fund the paper.

“The student fee was in deficit and they apparently went into the meeting knowing they had to zero-out some budgets,” Autumn Micketti, co-editor, said.

The Siskiyou has been a part of the sou campus since 1926.

