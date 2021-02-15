SOU students asking for input from the community on Greenway improvements

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The public has until February 15th to weigh in on potential improvements to the Bear Creek Greenway.
A group of students in the school of business at Southern Oregon University sent out a survey to the community.
They’re looking for responses to questions about the Greenway including how safe they feel on it, how often they use it, why they use it and what they would like to see changed or upgraded.
The County Parks Department said it conducts surveys regularly, but this one is important as it’s part of the Greenway’s recovery after damage from the Almeda Fire.
“Moving forward, we want to know that whatever we’re doing as land managers, recreation managers, is aligning with what our users and community want to see,” Jackson County Parks Department Program Manager, Steve Lambert, said. “So, it’s important that those align otherwise we’re not doing a very good job at serving the public,” he added.
Possible changes include things like adding a soft running trail, benches and rest spots, lighting or wildlife viewing areas.
Use this link to access the survey and submit your responses by Monday, February 15th.
