Dutch Bros hosts 14th annual ‘Dutch Luv’ event

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dutch Bros helped spread the love today with its 14th annual ‘Dutch Luv’ event.
Some proceeds from drink sales are going towards feeding the hungry in the community.
Dutch Bros marketing director of Jackson County, Amanda Murray, says the event is hosted once a year on Valentine’s Day. She says one dollar from every drink purchase on the 14th goes towards Access.
“Dutch Bros as a whole has been able to donate $1.8 million to local organizations that aim to build better communities, and specifically those who are fighting hunger,” said Murray.
Last year in Jackson County, the event brought in nearly $14,000.
