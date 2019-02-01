SOU to introduce new Digital Cinema Major after State approval

Ashland, Ore — Southern Oregon University is one step away from introducing a brand new major for current and future students.
At a study session SOU Communications Department heads discussed the new Digital Cinema major.
The major has passed most of the major hurdles, it just needs approval from the state.
There is already a Digital Cinema minor.
“We prepare students either to go into the traditional film industry starting out as a production assistant and working their way up or telling stories for clients, employing themselves for clients and helping them tell their story,” said Andrew Gay, Associate Professor of Digital Cinema.
If approved by the State Education Board the major will be available to students starting in Fall 2019.
