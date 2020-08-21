Source of Oregon’s $500 COVID-19 relief checks runs out

SALEM, Ore. – $35 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been distributed to unemployed Oregonians across the state.
This past Wednesday, $500 emergency relief checks were made available to people who met certain requirements. Oregonians lined up around banks and credit unions to apply for their cut of the federally-financed relief fund. By Friday morning, all the money was gone with 70,000 payments either distributed or dedicated.
“These last couple days have put a spotlight on just how dire the need is all across the state,” House Speaker Tina Kotek said. “We have to get more money to help people. The federal government has the ability to make direct stimulus payments to Americans whose lives are in jeopardy and are not doing so. I find this incredibly frustrating and disappointing.”
According to the Oregon Legislature, 62% of the payments were made outside of the Portland Metropolitan Area.