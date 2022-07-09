Southern Oregon Boxing celebrates grand opening

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A new local boxing gym had a grand opening celebration on July 8th.

Southern Oregon Boxing located at 550 West Dutton Road, has been open for the last few months and has already gathered around 30-members.

For the occasion, gym members and their families were invited to celebrate the gym’s opening with food, music, and of course lots of boxing.

The gym also partnered up with Unete and the Oregon Health Authority to provide COVID tests and vaccines for those at the event.

“The kids that come here have never done boxing when I got them the first month they can’t even jump rope now I got kids four or five months and from the beginning to now it’s like wow,” said Alejandro Ibarra, Owner of the Southern Oregon Boxing.

He says the gym is a great space for kids to learn the sport and to have some fun. He says they are always looking for new members if you are interested you can visit the Southern Oregon Boxing Facebook Page.