Southern Oregon Figure Skating hosts first spring show in years

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Figure Skating Club hosted it’s “Down the Rabbit Hole” ice skating show Friday.

The show based on Alice in Wonderland featured ice skaters from all over the Rogue Valley, taking the famous story to the ice.

The show had performers of all ages showing off their different skating styles all with a wonderland theme.

There were even three local competitors from the Open Oregon Figure Skating Championships in the performance.

“From what we see here today the people in the stands seem really happy for the show and so I hope because of all the support we are getting we can do this more often,” said Performer, Natalie Lindbloom

Club members said this is the first spring show they’ve done in years. After seeing the warm reception of the community, they hope they can return to doing a spring show every year.

