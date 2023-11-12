Southern Oregon Holiday Market continues

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 18th annual Southern Oregon Holiday Market is underway at the Jackson County Expo.

It’s a holiday shopping event that features over 250 local, commercial and boutique vendors.

Organizers say that it kicks off holiday shopping for Southern Oregon.

And vendors say that it also brings the community together.

You can find a plethora of different artisan crafts and gifts.

One of the vendor owners, Sara Humberg said, “there’s a lot of great vendors, a lot of interesting, different stuff; from tumblers, to blankets and hot coco and there’s just a little mix of everything, so that’s really cool. It’s just good to shop local and support the rest of our community that’s here.”

The market’s last day is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

