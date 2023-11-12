Veteran’s Day ceremony in Salem

MEDFORD, Ore. – In Salem, a Veteran’s Day ceremony was held this morning at the Oregon State Capitol Park.

It was organized by the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The event featured several speakers, talking about how to show gratitude to veterans as well as acknowledging the diverse backgrounds of those who served.

The ceremony also touched on how the state might be able to do more for veterans, even outside of the holiday.

This included access to different resources and financial security for veterans.

