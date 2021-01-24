Public guests get first look at new Phoenix High School

PHOENIX, Ore. — The public got to check out the new Phoenix High School during several small tours Saturday.
Current enrollment is between 600 and 700 students, but the school was built to accommodate 1,000.
People who joined us on our tour commented on how many windows there are and the beauty of the natural light.
Several upgrades include greenhouses, a t.v. broadcast lab, a full culinary kitchen, metal shop and other labs.
Noah Salnardi is a 2020 class graduate and fell in love with cars and mechanics as a student.
He said he is impressed with the new auto shop.
“After all the fires, I think this is something we can build upon, something new for everybody,” Salnardi said. “Looking outside, there’s a lot of room to like bring your vehicle just to come work and the fact that I saw three lifts in there was really amazing to see and a big open workspace for a lot of students,” he added.
Jack Woodward Stadium is currently getting a turf upgrade, along with the all-weather track, stands and press box.
The new turf will be ready in time for the first home football game.
All school construction will be completed by September.
