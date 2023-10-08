Southern Oregon Pride Parade in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Pride Parade took place at in downtown Ashland and Lithia Park.

The event was all about unity and support for the LGBTQ community.

“It’s about life and living and let live, it’s about acceptance, all the colors of the universe are here. Look at the colors of this fall day, it’s so beautiful,” said parade attendee, Daniel Berkowitz.

Like Berkowitz, hundreds of people gathered in Ashland for the 13th SO Pride Parade, and different activities and attractions at Lithia Park.

Food trucks were lined up, there was music, dance performances and much more.

But for many, like Tanaeya Rood and Lyn Vejar, the annual event is about supporting the LGBTQ community.

Rood said, “I think that proving that we are stronger in numbers and that there are a lot of people who will support you.”

Vejar added, “people who are closeted because their parents won’t accept it, I feel like it kind of shows them that they will be accepted, even if it’s not from their own family, that there is always going to be a community behind them.”

However, that didn’t mean that weren’t some with different views, as protesters made their voices heard.

Berkowitz said, “we need to love one another, that is all we are on this planet to do, to care about the down- trodden, to work for peace and justice on our planet, for all people.”

Alyssa Pellizzer said it doesn’t take away from the values of the parade and the community.

Pellizzer said, “all kinds of people come together and that’s what they talk about; is unity. Well, this this is unity, we’ve got every type of person here right now today… We’re including them as well, so it should show you what kind of people we are.”

The SO Pride Parade was part of a series of LGBTQ support celebrations this week.

It started Thursday, with a pride bingo night.

It will conclude with a few public parties tomorrow.

For more information you can visit sopride.org.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.