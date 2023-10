GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Fire and Rescue is looking for a new Chief.

Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce posted a job listing for the Grants Pass fire chief position on Twitter Friday. It says the fire chief would also work as the city’s emergency management coordinator and says the chief is responsible for guiding the city’s executive staff when it comes to disaster preparedness as well.

