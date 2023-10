MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue X complex is close to being complete.

According to the City of Medford, Rogue X is now 85% done. Crews have been working on completing the pool deck installing signs inside the building and painting and installing flooring. It’s the largest building in Medford history.

The new pool Event Center is scheduled to open early 2024.

