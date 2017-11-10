Southern Oregon Ski Swap raises money for kids

Medford, Ore — With snow on the mountains, it’s time to dust off the old skis, or grab a new pair, for cheap.
The Southern Oregon Ski Swap is ongoing, and snow birds of all skill levels are visiting the Medford Armory to grab huge discounts on ski equipment.
For decades the swap has raised money for local high school ski programs. This is the first year for the Swap and the Medford Armory.
“last year was a great year, we had the best year of this event ever last year and i’m expecting to do better this year,” said Ron Johnson, General Manager of the Southern Oregon Ski Swap.
The swap goes until 10 pm Friday and Saturday from 8am to 7pm