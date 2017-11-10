Home
Southern Oregon Ski Swap raises money for kids

Southern Oregon Ski Swap raises money for kids

Local News Top Stories

Medford, Ore — With snow on the mountains, it’s time to dust off the old skis, or grab a new pair, for cheap.

The Southern Oregon Ski Swap is ongoing, and snow birds of all skill levels are visiting the Medford Armory to grab huge discounts on ski equipment.

For decades the swap has raised money for local high school ski programs. This is the first year for the Swap and the Medford Armory.

“last year was a great year, we had the best year of this event ever last year and i’m expecting to do better this year,” said Ron Johnson, General Manager of the Southern Oregon Ski Swap.

The swap goes until 10 pm Friday and Saturday from 8am to 7pm

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics