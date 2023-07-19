Southern Oregon Success goes national at conference

A local organization working to help kids and families is taking their message national this month.

Southern Oregon Success is among three collaborations selected to present their work on specific topics at the national conference.

Their topic is childcare and family wellness.

The national conference in Rockville, Maryland is centered on recognizing trauma and mental health.

The local organization works to help families with young kids to resources and services.

Southern Oregon Success,’ Peter Buckley said “every family with young kids’ childcare comes up so we wanna actually try to make an impression on folks in DC and the federal government, and say ‘look it, this is something we can do. We can have a positive impact; we can change the dynamic. So, we’re hoping that they’ll pay attention.”

The conference is a two-day event… And features speakers from other groups in Maryland and Missouri.

To learn more visit Southern Oregon Success on Facebook

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.