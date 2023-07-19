Southern Oregon Success goes national at conference

Posted by Maximus Osburn July 18, 2023

A local organization working to help kids and families is taking their message national this month.

Southern Oregon Success is among three collaborations selected to present their work on specific topics at the national conference.

Their topic is childcare and family wellness.

The national conference in Rockville, Maryland is centered on recognizing trauma and mental health.

The local organization works to help families with young kids to resources and services.

Southern Oregon Success,’ Peter Buckley said “every family with young kids’ childcare comes up so we wanna actually try to make an impression on folks in DC and the federal government, and say ‘look it, this is something we can do. We can have a positive impact; we can change the dynamic. So, we’re hoping that they’ll pay attention.”

The conference is a two-day event… And features speakers from other groups in Maryland and Missouri.

To learn more visit Southern Oregon Success on Facebook

Maximus Osburn
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
