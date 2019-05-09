Southern Oregon teachers walkout in support of more school funding

A total of 24 school districts cancelled all or part of classes as a result, some of them here in the Rogue Valley.
Supporters of the demonstration said it’s a message to legislators that Oregon schools need more funding. Some of the key points discussed at rallies across Medford were small class sizes, lack of career and technical education, disruptive learning in early grades and school lunch programs. Those who participated said they’re calling on elected officials.
“They need to work together, democrats and republicans, side by side,” said Medford School Board member Karen Starchvick. “They need to fix what needs fixing. It’s not acceptable to say we can’t come to a decision, so we’re just gonna go to Vancouver,” she continued. “That’s not an option.”
Teachers and staff from Medford, Ashland and Klamath Falls all participated in Wednesday’s events.
One potential solutions that teachers are supporting is in the works in Salem. The Student Success Act is a $2 billion funding package for K-12 schools. Lawmakers are divided along party lines however, as a new business tax would have to be created.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).