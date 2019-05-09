Shady Cove homeowner living in ‘meth house’ settles out of court

SHADY COVE, Ore. — Back in December, NBC5 News told you about a Shady Cove resident who has been living a nightmare after she discovered meth residue levels way above Oregon Health Authority standards in her home.
Nearly two years later, homeowner Lori Biando says she’s finally moving out of her meth-contaminated home.
The Oregon Health Authority says anything less than .5 micrograms per square foot for methamphetamine residue is acceptable.
But after Biando’s home was tested, 6 out of ten sites tested over the standard. One room, Biando’s bedroom, measured a staggering 10.2.
In December, Biando told us all her money was wrapped up in the property and she couldn’t afford to move or get it cleaned up.
Now, she says a lawsuit against the former owner of the home has been settled out of court. And as part of the settlement, the former owner won’t admit fault.
She’s currently using the money to leave the property.
“Dreams are shattered and it’s okay,” said Lori Biando. “I just want to get off of this property and move forward with my life and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Biando says it was all of it was made possible by NBC5’s coverage of her story along with money from a Gofundme page which she used to cover legal fees.
Biando says they have 60 days to move out and are looking for a new home in Shady Cove.
