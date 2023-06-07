Southern Oregon University’s softball team is paraded through Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University’s softball team was celebrated Tuesday, with a parade through Ashland.

The Ashland community came together to celebrate the team after its victory over Oregon Tech last week.

SOU took home the NAIA Softball National Championship for the 3rd time in the last 4 years.

The team rode on a firetruck through Ashland, before landing at the softball field where the players gave heartfelt speeches.

They then handed off the national trophy to SOU’s president.

“I just think it was so awesome to have all these fans come out to know how much we were supported behind the scenes, and I think it’s really because of them that we are so proud to bring it home,” said Team Member, Deja Acosta.

Fans got the opportunity to meet members of the team and participate in a home run showdown.

Acosta said she’s going to enjoy the last few weeks they have together as a team before graduation.

