Southern Oregon women make history by leading the House Republican Caucus

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit December 3, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Republican Caucus for the House is making history with its all-women leadership team. Two of the three top leaders are from Southern Oregon.

State Rep, Lily Morgan, and Kim Wallan are both on the leadership team for the Oregon House Republican Caucus. Grants Pass State Rep. Morgan told NBC5 News this is the first time it’s a women-driven team.

“The goal is to restore balance into Oregon. So that we can all have a voice at the table and we can thrive as Oregonians, but it is amazing to have a women’s team,” said Morgan.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve in that capacity,” said Wallan.

Morgan said our community now has a seat at the table.

“We have a voice in Southern Oregon. And Rep. Wallan and I work very well together in making sure we speak up for Southern Oregon,” said Morgan.

The all-women Oregon House Republican Caucus Team is making history, as it’s the first of its kind. Wallan is now the Deputy Leader, while Morgan is the Whip, which is 3rd in command. The Southern Oregon lawmakers are joined by the leader of the Republican House Caucus, Prineville State Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson.

“I will say Rep. Morgan and Rep. Breese Iverson and I have been great friends,” said Wallan.

Now those friends are teaming up as colleagues to represent House Republicans, helping pass legislation as well fundraise for the party.

While this is the first time Morgan is on the leadership team, Wallan was previously the Whip for the Oregon House Republican Caucus.

Katie Streit
Katie Streit
