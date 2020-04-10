Speech therapy transitions to online meetings

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — Children who need speech therapy can now get it at home via tele-practice.

Rogue Pediatric Therapies is transitioning to online meetings with clients. The clinic offers one on one sessions for speech, language, autism, social skills and more.

“We’re able to work with the clients and their families. It really helps the families learnt he skills that they need to carryover in the home,” DeNell Gallagher, owner, said.

The clinic is accepting new clients from babies to 20-year-olds. It accepts most insurance.

