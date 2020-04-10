Antiviral drug shows promise against COVID-19

(NBC) – Preliminary findings on an antiviral drug seem promising in the fight against COVID-19.
The small study consisted of 53 patients hospitalized for severe COVID-19 who were treated with Remdesivir.
Those individuals were observed for improvements in oxygen-support.
68% of those patients got better.
Gilead, the company that makes the drug, has increased production to make more doses available for experimental use.
Scientists say more research is needed to thoroughly determine the efficacy of the drug.