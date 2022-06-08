Stage set for World Athletics Championships in Eugene in July

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 7, 2022

EUGENE, Ore. —The stage is set for Track Town USA, to host the most prestigious track and field event, outside of the Olympics, for the first time ever. This summer, the World Athletics Championships will happen at Hayward Field, at the University of Oregon.

It’s one of the biggest track and field events in the world, and the largest track event in the US, since the 1988 Los Angeles Olympics. 2,000 athletes, from more than 200 countries, will compete.

In the Rogue Valley Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown says the event will provide a huge economic boost to the state.

“Thousands of tourists, thousands of athletes, and of course, press. But what the most important thing is, is it’s a great opportunity for Oregon to be on the global stage,” said Governor Brown.

“It’s a must-see event for track fans but I would say anybody in Oregon can get excited about being a part of this and witnessing that level of competition,” said Alexandra, with the World Athletics Championships.

Legend, the official mascot of the World Championships, even visited the Rogue Valley
The event will run from July 15th to the 24th.

To buy your ticket, visit worldchampsoregon22.com

