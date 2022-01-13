State Attorney General sends warning out to Oregonians regarding suspicious COVID testing sites

SALEM, Ore. — The State Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, is reminding Oregonians to watch for COVID-19 testing sites that seem suspicious.

She also wants Oregonians to be aware of vendors that are selling at-home tests for sky-high prices.

AG Rosenblum says people should be cautious about testing sites that require out-of-pocket fees, don’t display logos, don’t disclose the laboratory performing the test or ask for sensitive information – like your social security number.

The Oregon Department of Justice asks that you report any dubious test sites or vendors selling at-home tests for extreme prices to the attorney general’s hotline.

People can contact the hotline at 1-877-877-9392 or visit oregonconsumer.gov.

