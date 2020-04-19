State death toll rises to 74, new coronavirus cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is reporting that two individuals passed away from coronavirus.
The 73rd coronavirus victim was a 64-year-old man in Benton County.
The 74th coronavirus victim was a 68-year-old man in Washington County.
Both victims had underlying health conditions.
This brings the state death toll from 72 to 74.
It also reports there are 66 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the state total to 1,910 cases.
To see more case and county-level data, click here.
