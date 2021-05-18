Home
State legislators potentially get millions to spend on their district

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon legislators are each getting millions of dollars to give back to their district.

The program’s funding is coming from the federal government, as COVID-19 relief.

Oregon State Senators are getting $4-million. While state representatives get $2-million.

Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh is hoping to use her state money for rural broadband expansion and various fire relief programs.

“What we’re really doing is certainly for me and I think this is true for my colleagues, is looking at the core issues in our communities. And how we can make investments that really make things better over time,” said State Rep. Pam Marsh.

The recommendations aren’t approved yet.

Each legislator needs to go through the Ways and Means Committee before allocating the money.

