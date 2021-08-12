Medford mom hospitalized in Portland after contracting Delta variant

MEDFORD, Ore. – A young Medford mother is on a ventilator in a Portland hospital after doctors believe she contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19.
According to a GoFundMe (link below) set up by her family, 23-year-old Alyssa Tatum isn’t vaccinated and got sick with the Delta variant.
Her 6-month-old daughter and husband didn’t get the illness, but Tatum was admitted to the hospital when she began having trouble breathing. Soon, she was in the ICU and on a ventilator.
This week, she was transported to Portland.
The family says they’re devastated, and while they’re asking for financial help. They’re also looking for prayers to bring Tatum home.
