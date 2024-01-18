Structure fire in Grants Pass under investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A two-alarm fire in Grants Pass is currently under investigation.

Around 6:00 Monday night Rural Metro fire units responded to a structure fire at River City EuroTech. It’s an auto repair shop that operates out of a home located in the 5500 block of Jerome Prairie Road.

Two vehicles inside the shop along with miscellaneous equipment burned up in the incident. The main house on the property was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

Matthew Duncan, the owner of River City EuroTech said, “We opened the side door, which is a small man door, and one of the cars that was in the shop, the back of it was completely on fire. Within 20 minutes the entire shop was engulfed and completely gone.”

An official cause of the fire has yet to be determined but Duncan says he believes it may be related to an electrical short in the back of one of the now burned up cars.

