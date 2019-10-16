Student with fake gun triggers lockdown at Del Norte schools

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Del Norte County schools were placed on a district-wide lockdown Tuesday after Del Norte High School students reported seeing a student with a possible gun.
According to the Crescent City Police Department, the suspect was eventually located and arrested on an unrelated juvenile arrest warrant.
Police said the gun brought to campus was not a real firearm. Allegations related to brandishing a replica firearm and criminal threats are currently being investigated.
According to the school district’s website, the lockdown went into effect at 12:55 p.m. and was lifted at 2:20 p.m. Police say no injuries or other issues were reported by the schools.
