Students arrive from Alba, Italy

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Tuesday, eleven students from Alba, Italy will begin a two week visit in the Rogue Valley as part of a student cultural exchange program.

The ‘Medford-Alba Sister City Association’ is back after a pause due to the pandemic.

It involves welcoming and sending high school students between the two cities.

While they are here, the alba students will get to go rafting, see a Rogues baseball game and even attend a prom.

After those two weeks, our local students will make their way to Europe to immerse themselves in Alba’s culture.

Organizers say that this program leaves students with a deeper understanding of each other.

President of the ‘Medford-Alba Sister City Association,’ Robin Snider said “it’s just a well-rounded experience, and [it] opens their eyes to different cultures, and knowing also that ‘hey, these students over in Alba are really similar to us and they have some of the same experiences.'”

All traveling students will stay with the families of the local students.

The Medford high school students will then leave for Alba at the end of the month.

