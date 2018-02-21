Students protest gun violence

MEDFORD, Ore. — Students in Florida are setting off a chain reaction of demonstrations across the country, including right here in Southern Oregon.
South Medford High School students walked off campus and on to the sidewalk to voice their frustration with gun violence.
They say they’re tired of seeing their fellow students across the country gunned down.
“Like at South, there’s been many shoot-up threats. We just want something changed. We’re tired of it. Kids have lost their lives and it’s not fair how many kids have had to lose their lives of something that has not been made to change,” expressed student Mandy Milligan.
The students are calling for stricter gun laws at home and nationwide.
Currently, the president is supporting stronger background checks and a ban on bump stocks.