School closures and delays

2/22 Closures and delays
CLOSED-
Ashland School District
Central Point School District
Glendale School District
Grace Cascade Christian Schools
Jackson County Early Intervention/ECSE
Medford School District
Phoenix-Talent School District
Prospect Charter School
Rogue River School District
Sacred Heart Catholic School
Small Steps Preschool
St. Peter Lutheran Preschool
St. Mary’s School
Three Rivers School District
Vineyard Christian School
2 HOUR DELAY-
Butte Falls School District
Grants Pass School District 7
Rogue Community College- Classes begin at 10 a.m.
St. Anne School (Grants Pass)
Southern Oregon University- Classes begin at 10 a.m.