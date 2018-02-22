Home
School closures and delays

2/22 Closures and delays

CLOSED-

Ashland School District

Central Point School District

Glendale School District

Grace Cascade Christian Schools

Jackson County Early Intervention/ECSE

Medford School District

Phoenix-Talent School District

Prospect Charter School

Rogue River School District

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Small Steps Preschool

St. Peter Lutheran Preschool

St. Mary’s School

Three Rivers School District

Vineyard Christian School

2 HOUR DELAY-

Butte Falls School District

Grants Pass School District 7

Rogue Community College- Classes begin at 10 a.m.

St. Anne School (Grants Pass)

Southern Oregon University- Classes begin at 10 a.m.

