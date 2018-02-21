Local organization remembers what Rev. Billy Graham did for them

Medford, Ore.- Reverend Billy Graham was known by many as ‘America’s Pastor’ and impacted countless people throughout the years, including those in our region.
“As an organization, we love the man and we are happy for him because we know he is out of any pain or suffering and we are absolutely convinced he is with God,” Matt Sweeney, Rogue Valley Youth For Christ ministry coordinator said.
Among Graham’s achievements, he served as the first full-time Evangelist of the Youth For Christ ministry in the mid-1940s.
Sweeney says Graham helped lay the foundation of what the organization represents today.
“Are passion is to bring the message, the gospel of Jesus Christ to kids that are lost in a holistic way,” Sweeney said.
The group helps up to 2,500 kids a year in the valley, and they hope to reach more. They’re currently in the bidding to turn fire station two into another center to help kids in the West Medford area.
Sweeney says although he cant speak for Graham, he believes the Reverend would be pleased to see how far the organization has come and how far they’re willing to go to help kids in need.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he were very happy with what he saw here.” said Sweeney.
Graham died Wednesday morning of natural causes. He was 99 years old.