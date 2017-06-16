Home
Students, staff react to RCC threat

Students, staff react to RCC threat

Local Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore. —  RCC staff says a “credible threat” closed the Riverside campus on Thursday, prompting faculty and Medford Police to investigate. After a note was found, referencing the 2015 Umpqua Community College shooting, school leaders quickly decided to evacuate, and close the campus for the rest of the day.

At the time, a lot of students say they thought it was a drill.

“We were in the buildings, and there was an announcement over the loudspeaker, just saying that we needed to evacuate,” Elannia Lake said. “And then I got an email from RCC saying the same thing.”

Lake was getting ready to take her spring term finals, when the campus was suddenly closed down for the day. While the reasons surrounding the closure weren’t immediately clear, she says she was satisfied with the response.

“I think that getting all the students out if it was some sort of threat, I think that that was the best thing they could have done at first,” Lake said.

It was shortly after that the school released the information about the threat. Around 12:30, staff says a faculty member found a note in their mailbox, with a frightening message.

“It was a reference to UCC that we found particularly troubling, which of course, involved a shooting there, and that had us respond at our highest level of precaution,” Kirk Gibson said, RCC Vice President of Instruction.

Gibson says police were immediately called. Officers joined campus security to check over the evacuated buildings. Sergeant Derek Parks says even with the extra help, a lot remains unclear.

“We take every threat seriously,” Parks said. “At this point there’s no specific threat, but just out of safety, the school decided to send everybody home for the day.”

School officials say they’re still working with police to figure out who is responsible.

“We haven’t established who wrote it, whether or not… you know, we simply don’t know, and in those cases, we much rather err on the side of being very cautious,” Gibson said.

Medford police say a detective is being assigned to the case. If you have any information, call police.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics