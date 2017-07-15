Suggestions for MURA include another pool for Medford

Medford, Ore. — The City of Medford only has one pool, but requests and ideas coming into the Medford Urban Renewal Agency, or MURA, may spark a change.
“The whole City of Medford has one public pool,” Kevin Stine said, a MURA Board member.
That pool is at the Jackson Aquatic Center. It’s heavily used by City and local clubs, as well as the general public. But according to Stine, it may not always be available in the future.
“That pool was made 50 or 60 years ago,” Stine said. “We’re lucky every year that it opens up.”
After the Hawthorne Park pool closed in 2011, the idea of making the needed repairs to re-open it has been brought up in meetings time and again. According to Stine, MURA may be able to do something about that.
“Hawthorne Park is part of urban renewal district, so if the MURA Board has the willingness, we could us MURA funds for the pool,” Stine said.
Whether that happens or not is ultimately up to MURA, but the public also has some say.
“We’re still accepting comments, and we’re hoping in the near future to start making decisions on where we go forward,” Stine said.
If you have a comment or idea for MURA to consider, click here.