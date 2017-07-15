Home
Suggestions for MURA include another pool for Medford

Suggestions for MURA include another pool for Medford

Local Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — The City of Medford only has one pool, but requests and ideas coming into the Medford Urban Renewal Agency, or MURA, may spark a change.

“The whole City of Medford has one public pool,” Kevin Stine said, a MURA Board member.

That pool is at the Jackson Aquatic Center. It’s heavily used by City and local clubs, as well as the general public. But according to Stine, it may not always be available in the future.

“That pool was made 50 or 60 years ago,” Stine said. “We’re lucky every year that it opens up.”

After the Hawthorne Park pool closed in 2011, the idea of making the needed repairs to re-open it has been brought up in meetings time and again. According to Stine, MURA may be able to do something about that.

“Hawthorne Park is part of urban renewal district, so if the MURA Board has the willingness, we could us MURA funds for the pool,” Stine said.

Whether that happens or not is ultimately up to MURA, but the public also has some say.

“We’re still accepting comments, and we’re hoping in the near future to start making decisions on where we go forward,” Stine said.

If you have a comment or idea for MURA to consider, click here.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber produces and anchors the weekend broadcasts of NBC5 News at 6 and 11. She reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics