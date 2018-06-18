Summer lunch program begins in Medford

MEDFORD, ORE., — With kids out for summer, local school districts are still making sure students are getting the nutritious meals they need.
Starting Monday, the Medford School District will be teaming up with food provider Sodexo to provide free breakfast and lunches in the area.
“We partner with local farms for the produce we offer,” explained Natalie Hurd with the Medford School District.
“It’s actually a fully rounded nutritious meal. we serve fruits and veggies , milk, salads,” Hurd explained.
Students don’t need to attend the Medford School District to get a free lunch and parents can join their kids for a small price.