Survey asks if former Medford Chamber leader Brad Hicks should run for state senate

MEDFORD, Ore. —A new survey is making its way around the Rogue Valley, gauging people’s political opinions, about a high-profile member of the community, potentially running for their first public office.

The survey questions lead you to believe, former Medford Chamber leader Brad Hicks, may be considering a run for state politics. It asks your opinion of Hicks, who retired months ago from his position leading the chamber.

The survey asks for your opinion about local and state politicians, on both sides of the aisle. Hicks says he hasn’t made up his mind if running for office is something he wants. He says he’s not behind the survey but believes the Senate Republican Caucus sent it out.

It also is clear in the survey, that Senate District 3 is the position he could be after. Hicks says he didn’t put out the survey

“It’s very flattering to know that people around the state and more importantly if I did decide to do it around our own Senate District 3 that there are people that would think that I’d do a good job.

Hicks says for years, he has had many community members tell him he should run for office. He worked in the legislature early in his career.

Last year he said he was a finalist for Governor Kate Brown when she needed to appoint a Republican as Secretary of State. Before retiring this summer, he was President and CEO of the chamber since 1999. He admits, getting into politics is a possibility.

“Certainly, there have been a number of people who have put it in my mind because they have been urging me to jump into this thing,” said Hicks.

Former State Representative, John Watt, runs a lobbying firm JWA Public Affairs in Medford. He says he’s not surprised a survey like this is floating around.

“It’s gathering information and seeing what voter thoughts are and those particular districts that they’re thinking about targeting,” said Watt.

The survey makes it clear that the organizers want to know if hicks would be a good fit for State Senate District 3. That’s State Senator Jeff Golden’s district. The Democrat is up for re-election next year.

“Leadership parties look to the different districts to see which are open seats, see what are seats held by first-timers and they will look at those as probable seats that they can win,” said Watt.

While Hicks says he hasn’t made up his mind, it’s clear, it’s something he’s thought about for some time.

If a candidate wants to run under one of the major parties in next May’s primary election, the last day to register is March 8th.