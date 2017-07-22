Suspect in Cave Junction shooting turns himself in

Roseburg, Ore.- Just around noon 32 year old Ronald Jedidiah Fehlhaber turned himself into the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
He was then transported to the Josephine County Correctional Facility and booked.
Prior to turning himself in, Fehlhaber had last been seen running into Jubilee Park.
Ronald Jedidiah Fehlhaber is a suspect in a shooting outside of a Speedy Mart in Cave Junction that left 29 year old Floyd Argus Greenlee, of Cave Junction, with sever gunshot wounds.
Shooting victim Floyd Argus Greenlee was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass with serious injuries after the shooting.
Investigation of the shooting is ongoing.