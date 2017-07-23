Home
Sentry Eagle roars through Klamath Falls

Sentry Eagle roars through Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Sentry Eagle open house drew over 10,000 people to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls Saturday.

Sentry Eagle created a bit of a traffic jam, and some long lines – but that didn’t stop thousands from passing through the entry gate.

An F-35 caught the attention of Dylan Bostick of Grants Pass.  “Have you found a favorite that you like yet?’  ‘Like a jet?  I like that one over there.”

The F-35 is also a favorite of Major Michael Mickus of the 62nd Fighter Squadron.  “I think an F-35, and the F-15, it’s a pretty good fight – obviously I’m going to be partial towards my F-35, and its ability to get its nose around and that first launch opportunity.”

The Sentry Eagle exercise allows different fighter jets a chance to train together.

“This is our opportunity on how we work, and how we train with them.”  Notes Major Mickus.  “And how do we integrate our capabilities with theirs.”

The Sentry Eagle open house is a chance to show how well the base integrates with the community.

“We value our ability to be in this place so much, and the people that support us.”  Says Brigadier General Jeff Silver of the Oregon Air National Guard.  “So this is a way of saying ‘Thank you’ to them.”

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics