Sentry Eagle roars through Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Sentry Eagle open house drew over 10,000 people to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls Saturday.
Sentry Eagle created a bit of a traffic jam, and some long lines – but that didn’t stop thousands from passing through the entry gate.
An F-35 caught the attention of Dylan Bostick of Grants Pass. “Have you found a favorite that you like yet?’ ‘Like a jet? I like that one over there.”
The F-35 is also a favorite of Major Michael Mickus of the 62nd Fighter Squadron. “I think an F-35, and the F-15, it’s a pretty good fight – obviously I’m going to be partial towards my F-35, and its ability to get its nose around and that first launch opportunity.”
The Sentry Eagle exercise allows different fighter jets a chance to train together.
“This is our opportunity on how we work, and how we train with them.” Notes Major Mickus. “And how do we integrate our capabilities with theirs.”
The Sentry Eagle open house is a chance to show how well the base integrates with the community.
“We value our ability to be in this place so much, and the people that support us.” Says Brigadier General Jeff Silver of the Oregon Air National Guard. “So this is a way of saying ‘Thank you’ to them.”