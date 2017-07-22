Bend Republican mulling run for governor

Salem, Ore. – Oregon State Representative Knute Buehler may be eyeing a run for the governor’s seat.
NBC5 News caught up with the Bend Republican on vacation in Medford Friday.
Buehler said he will announce his final decision on the matterin the next few weeks.
“I’m going to let the dust settle from the legislative session, once we get done with that I will make a decision. But I strongly believe that we need a change in the direction of the state,” Rep. Buehler said. “It’s just Inexcusible that we have one of the lowest graduation rates in the nation, really horrible attendance in all kind of quality metrics.”
In addition to being a legislator, Buehler is a doctor.
He’s currently representing the Bend area.