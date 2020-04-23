‘Take your Kids to Work Day’ tradition continues despite working remote

MEDFORD, Ore. — One of our own staff members is showing her kids what she does here at NBC5 as part of ‘Take your kids to work day’.
Amanda Guthmiller works in our creative services office and even though she is working at home right now, she is still participating in ‘Bring Your Kids to Work Day.’
Her kids, Hailey and Caleb, are working on their very own commercial, learning how to write a script, taking turns shooting video and then they’ll put it all together.
“I’m running the camera while Caleb is going to talk and say stuff,” Hailey said.
“I had fun running the camera,” Caleb said.
The fun won’t end there. This afternoon Hailey and Caleb are getting a presentation from their aunt all about her job as an aerospace engineer.
NBC5 News wants to hear what you’re doing to keep kids entertained so we can feature it in our Education in Your Place segment. Be sure to message us through Facebook or email us: [email protected]
