COVID-19: jobs losses swell, states struggle

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSB/CNN) – The unemployment numbers continue to swell. 4.4 million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits just last week.
States are scrambling to soften the economic blow, in some cases dismissing recommendations to open up businesses.
At least one state leader, who first garnered support from the president, is now facing criticism from Trump himself.
As Georgia plans to reopen some businesses on Friday, there was a shift in tone at the White House.
Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision, saying, “He’s a very capable man, knows what he’s doing. Very good job as governor, Georgia.”
But by Wednesday, that support had disappeared. Trump said, “I told the governor very simply that I disagree with his decision but he has to do what he thinks is right.
Even within the Peach State there are mixed emotions about opening businesses like restaurants, fitness centers, and hair salons:
Suite Food Lounge owner Terry Clark said, “We only need a couple of more weeks. In my opinion. There’s no rush.”
Nationwide, officials are trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle: at least 26 million people are out of work. But in many places, coronavirus infections haven’t yet dropped.
Nobel Laureate Economics Prize recipient Paul Romer said, “There’s no tradeoff. We need to fight this virus effectively. That will protect lives, but that will also give people the confidence to go back to work, go back to the store and to make new investments”
Testing continues to challenge state leaders, who still say they don’t have enough supplies.
In Michigan, home to one of the nation’s hot spots, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is assessing where and when businesses can reopen. She said, “For the health of our business climate, for the health of our people, we got to get this right and be data-driven.”