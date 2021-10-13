Home
Jackson Co. Commisioners approve local state of emergency over illegal cannabis activities

JACKSON CO., Ore.- The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a local state of emergency over illegal cannabis activities in the county.

This comes after the board discussed adopting “Order No. 186-21, Declaring a Local State of Emergency Within Jackson County Relating to Unlawful Cannabis Activities and Other Matters Related Thereto” at the board meeting today.

Commissioners will be holding a press conference today at 11:00 a.m. to address issues related to the state of emergency. Commissioner Rick Dyer will present specifics, and will also detail the county’s requests for assistance to the Oregon Governor, House of Representatives, and Senate.

NBC5 will update this article following the press conference and as more information becomes available on this matter.

