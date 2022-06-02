Talent community celebrates $200k grant coming to Malmgren Garage

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 1, 2022

TALENT, Ore. —Talent is celebrating Wednesday. We told you last week that it’s receiving $200,000 in grants to use for the reconstruction of the Malmgren Garage.

The Malmgren Garage built back in 1924, was destroyed in the Almeda Fire. To celebrate the grant, the Talent Urban Renewal Agency hosted a rebuilding event Wednesday afternoon.

Local artwork was displayed to depict impressions of the Almeda Fire. Community members also gathered to share more about the historic site, and discuss its plans for the future.

“This team of doers has realized a $200,000 grant to restore this beacon of community hope,” said Darby Ayers-Flood with the Talent Urban Renewal Agency.

The team is also working on listing the garage on the historic register

“It’s a step forward in helping us rebuild the garage and our community and it’s so exciting,” said Bonnie Morgan, Malmgren Garage Owner.

The Talent Urban Renewal Agency says the site will become a mixed-use facility, with flexible commercial space in the front and a two-bedroom apartment in the back.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content