Talent community celebrates $200k grant coming to Malmgren Garage

TALENT, Ore. —Talent is celebrating Wednesday. We told you last week that it’s receiving $200,000 in grants to use for the reconstruction of the Malmgren Garage.

The Malmgren Garage built back in 1924, was destroyed in the Almeda Fire. To celebrate the grant, the Talent Urban Renewal Agency hosted a rebuilding event Wednesday afternoon.

Local artwork was displayed to depict impressions of the Almeda Fire. Community members also gathered to share more about the historic site, and discuss its plans for the future.

“This team of doers has realized a $200,000 grant to restore this beacon of community hope,” said Darby Ayers-Flood with the Talent Urban Renewal Agency.

The team is also working on listing the garage on the historic register

“It’s a step forward in helping us rebuild the garage and our community and it’s so exciting,” said Bonnie Morgan, Malmgren Garage Owner.

The Talent Urban Renewal Agency says the site will become a mixed-use facility, with flexible commercial space in the front and a two-bedroom apartment in the back.