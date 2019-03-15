Talent “Maker Space” to open soon

TALENT, Ore. — A new “maker space” in Talent is one step closer to opening.
The space, backed by the nonprofit Talent Maker City, will be a spot dedicated to teaching skills like woodworking, ceramics and 3D printing.
After receiving a grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, Executive Director Ryan Wilcoxson says they’re in the final push for opening up shop.
“This last grant that we got from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation really helped us with our final push to get our woodshop open,” Wilcoxson said, “so that’ll be opening very soon, hopefully in April.”
Wilcoxson said the goal for the space is to provide tools and resources to artists and makers of all ages, under one roof.
