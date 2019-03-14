Special education funding runs out at Medford private schools

MEDFORD, Ore. — Some special education services have come to a halt at private schools in Medford.
Each school year, the Medford School District is given federal grant money to provide things like speech and language services and consultations by licensed special education providers to eligible students.
A portion of that money is set aside for private schools within Medford School District boundaries.
The school district says an increase in students eligible for special education services depleted this year’s funds.
“We have had an increase of students both in public school and private school who are eligible for special education,” said Medford School District Director of Special Education and Student Services Tania Tong, “and so we’ve been providing services to those 35 students and we have fully expended the amount of money we were required to spend.”
Families have the option to seek outside services for their students while the schools are without them.
The district says services will resume for the 2019-2020 school year when federal funding is renewed.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).