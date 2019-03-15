Auto theft suspect captured following Klamath Falls manhunt

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls captured a car theft suspect after nearly an hour long manhunt Thursday morning.
Armed officers combed the Greensprings area southwest of Klamath Falls.
Police say they saw a truck reported as stolen Saturday night.
Officers say the driver was spotted stealing gas at around 9 Thursday morning in the downtown area.
“Reports led us to the vehicle.” Explains Officer Connor Thun of the Klamath Falls Police Department. “We started pursuing, the vehicle fled. A few miles later, the vehicle crashed – the suspect fled on foot, and we found him hiding under a tarp under a residence two blocks away.”
Police arrested 31 year old suspect Joshua David Hamilton of Klamath Falls.
Charges against Hamilton include attempting to elude, auto theft, meth possession, and parole violation.
