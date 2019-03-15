Home
Auto theft suspect captured following Klamath Falls manhunt

Auto theft suspect captured following Klamath Falls manhunt

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls captured a car theft suspect after nearly an hour long manhunt Thursday morning.

Armed officers combed the Greensprings area southwest of Klamath Falls.

Police say they saw a truck reported as stolen Saturday night.

Officers say the driver was spotted stealing gas at around 9 Thursday morning in the downtown area.

“Reports led us to the vehicle.”  Explains Officer Connor Thun of the Klamath Falls Police Department.  “We started pursuing, the vehicle fled.  A few miles later, the vehicle crashed – the suspect fled on foot, and we found him hiding under a tarp under a residence two blocks away.”

Police arrested 31 year old suspect Joshua David Hamilton of Klamath Falls.

Charges against Hamilton include attempting to elude, auto theft, meth possession, and parole violation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »